The Ministry of Health in Spain announces rising figures

SPAIN’S Ministry of Health has registered 10,653 new cases of coronavirus, of which 3,471 have occurred in the last day.

At the national level, the community with the most infections continues to be Madrid: it totals 4,350, with 1,097 detected between yesterday and today. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 704,209 people confirmed by tests have been infected.

Regarding the deceased, Health has added 84 to the total balance, which increases the figure since March to 31,118. Of them, 500 have died in the last week.

This week, Spain has reached 64,272 confirmed cases in seven days, 38 times more than those registered when entering the so-called ‘new normal’. Madrid presents the worst data in Europe, and almost all the other regional executives have approved restrictions and surgical confinements to try to stop the infections.

Regarding the cumulative incidence in the last 14 days, in Spain, 133,206 cases have been identified (124.66 per 100,000 inhabitants) and 35,945 have started symptoms in that period (76.44 per 100,000 inhabitants). In the last week, there have been 2,404 hospital admissions and 189 in intensive care units.



This Thursday, the director of the ECDC, Andrea Ammon, presented the latest situation report from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control and, when asked about the situation in Spain, has abounded in something that has been repeated several times by the Spanish health authorities and institutions, including the central government: “What we are seeing in many countries, and not only in Spain, is that a large part of the transmission that is taking place at this time is due to private meetings, festivities, large family dinners, weddings, all the conventions you have with your friends and family. And that is what in many countries is marking the epidemiological panorama “.

In addition, in Madrid, Primary Care physicians are beginning to make decisions that violate protocols to prevent the health system from continuing to saturate.

At least two health centres, one in Carabanchel and the other in Parla, have sent letters to the Ministry of Health in which they put on the table to interrupt the performance of PCR to contacts of positives who do not present symptoms and prescribe only isolation with telephone follow-up.

Doctors have suggested this emergency measure as a desperate way to cushion the overload they bear in their jobs. In Carabanchel, the health workers came to put it into practice during the past week. But waiting times have improved since Monday and the decision has been reversed.

We hope you enjoyed this article “The Ministry of Health in Spain announces rising figures”.

You may also wish to read “Hospitalisations in Malaga due to Covid-19 drop for the second day.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!