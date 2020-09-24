Hospitalisations in Malaga due to Covid-19 drop for the second day

IN the daily fight to contain the Covid-19, Malaga province has managed to reduce the number of people admitted to hospitals for the second day in a row.

Although this looks promising, given the behaviour of the coronavirus and the strong increase in infections, this could change again at any time.

According to the daily report provided by the Junta de Andalucía, there have been 206 people admitted to Malaga hospitals due to Covid-19, seven less than on Tuesday and, above all, 27 less than on Monday, when 233 admissions were reached.

The number of people in the wards decreases, but unfortunately, the volume of people who are struggling in the Intensive Care Unit is 31.

Yesterday, Wednesday, September 23, another person died in the province and 356 have already lost their lives in Malaga since the start of the pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 infections continues to skyrocket and according to the Board, yesterday 383 new positives were detected through PCR tests.

Fortunately, it does not exceed 500 of the previous two days, but it is still very high. There have been 25 more hospitalisations, but there have also been 261 epidemiological discharges, which is why it is being possible to maintain a certain stability in hospital pressure.

A document published by the Junta in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) this past Monday stated that 23 per cent of beds are free in public hospitals in Malaga and 53 per cent of those in the ICU.

Covid-19 is taking hold in nursing homes although there were no more deaths. The number of infected people has increased in the Domusvi Azalea residence in Marbella, up to 108, and in the Sierra de las Nieves residence in Guaro with 85 cases.

The Board provides weekly information on the appearance of outbreaks, regardless of residences, and indicates that in Malaga there are 13 with 65 Covid-19 positives in all health districts, the most important being Malaga capital with five.

