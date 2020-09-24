Spanish veteran triathlete found dead at his home, aged 42

Spanish veteran triathlete, Diego Paredes, has been found dead at his home in Plasencia, aged 42.

THE former coach had been battling a “serious illness” for some time, according to El Periodico de Extremadura.

-- Advertisement --



The news has come as a devastating blow for top level triathletes, such as Iván Raña or the Paralympic Kini Carrasco, who have paid tribute to Paredes.

Carrasco tweeted: “Today is a sad day for me. My boss, my coach, my friend, the one who has guided and helped me in recent years to finish my dreams, has left, another lover of triathlon, another athlete who leaves us. I will miss him.”

He added: “”They (coaches) guide us in our lives, we argue more than anyone else, we listen to them like no other, they educate us in values, they rejoice with our successes, they take care of us…rand we, without knowing it, love them like parents,” he wrote about his coach, with whom he had been working for five years and who just two days earlier had sent him a series of training sessions.

Hoy es un día triste para mí. Se ha ido mi jefe, mi entrenador, mi amigo, el que me ha guiado y ayudado estos últimos años a terminar mis sueños, otro enamorado en el triatlón, otro deportista que se nos va.

Te echaré de menos😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ifWXvJvtny — kini carrasco (@kinicarrasco) September 24, 2020



The Spanish Triathlon Federation: “(We) regrets the tragic news of the death of former international triathlete Diego Paredes today (Wednesday, September 22).

“From the FETRI we want to show our condolences and support to all his family, friends and training partners.”

La Federación Española de Triatlón lamenta la trágica notica del fallecimiento del que fuera triatleta internacional extremeño Diego Paredes en el día de hoy. Desde la FETRI queremos mostrar nuestras condolencias y apoyo a toda su familia, amigos, y compañeros de entrenamiento. pic.twitter.com/BocMkx1RK0 — FETRI (@TRIATLONSP) September 24, 2020

Paredes, born in Coria, was one of the pioneers of triathlon in Extremadura.

He won the Vitoria long-distance triathlon in 2015 and the Castilla y León City of Salamanca Challenge a year later.

One of his other great successes was in 2014 when he participated in the Ironman World Championship in Kona (Hawaii), finishing eighth in his age group with a time of 9:11:31.

Thank you for reading this article “Spanish veteran triathlete found dead at his home, aged 42″.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!