Top ten finishes for young Murcian triathletes in European Cup

Young triathletes triumph in Lake Banvoles as Murcian athletes battle through the pain to do the municipality proud.

COMPETING as part of the Spanish team, Natalia Hidalgo, Paula Sánchez and Gabriel Rojo all did well in this year’s Junior Triathlon European Cup.

The young women, competing in a tough race, both managed to break into the top ten places.

Hidalgo, from the City of Lugo Fluvial team, did exceptional by coming sixth in a race competed to a high standard, with Spanish teammate, Paula Sánchez taking ninth position.

Hildalgo completed to course in 1 hour and 58 seconds, with ninth place Sánchez clocking a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 35 seconds.

Gabriel Rojo will be glad to have finished in the top 30 as the race proved to be very competitive.

The CT Águilas Primaflor athlete finished 29th in the general classification, finishing with a time of 1 hour, 1 minute and 47 seconds.

