Mendy makes the move from Rennes to Chelsea for £22million and will provide some serious competition for faltering Kepa.

CHELSEA have splashed the cash again, adding 28-year-old goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to their ranks.

Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Malang Sarr and Kai Havertz have all already joined the Stamford Bridge side after a big summer spending spree.

The spending spree has cost nearly £200million as Lampard looks to reshape his squad.

The arrival of Edouard Mendy will be a concern to first-choice goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga who has made a string of costly errors lately and has meant his place in the side is not guaranteed.

Chelsea’s first-choice goalkeeper made a mistake for Brighton’s goal in his side’s 3-1 opening-weekend win and followed that with an error for one of Liverpool’s goals on Sunday.

Chelsea lost 2-0 to the Premier League champions which may have resulted in the Lampard’s patience running out with Kepa, resulting in Mendy making the £22million move.

The Senegalese shot-stopper kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances last season with Rennes.

His performances helped the French team finish third last season meaning they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

“I am so excited to be joining Chelsea. It’s a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with Frank Lampard and all of his coaching staff. I look forward to meeting my team-mates and can’t wait to get started,” expressed new-signing Mendy.

“As soon as Petr Cech and our technical team identified Edouard as the most suitable goalkeeper to complement our existing group, there was only one player we wanted to bring in,” said Chelsea director, Marina Granovskaia.

“Edouard arrives following a season of real success with Rennes, he is ambitious for more, and we welcome him to our club.”

