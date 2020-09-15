Chelsea raises smiles as they return to the Premier League

CHELSEA made a positive debut on September 14 in the 2020-2021 season of the Premier League, after beating locals Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the Falmer stadium.

Coach Frank Lampard’s team celebrated the goals by Jorge Luiz Frello Filho, ‘Jorginho’, at minute 23, Reece James (56) and Kurt Zouma (66) to add their first three points of the campaign.

-- Advertisement --



Lampard did not preserve any of his leading figures and introduced his star signings Premier League Germans Timo Werner, the former RB Leipzig star, who was given a penalty after a tackle from Brighton goalie Mat Ryan and Kai Havertz’ first appearance saw the player composed but managing to make an important challenge close to the end of the match.

The young Chelsea full-back Reece James’ had a dream first league goal for the team, sealing the deal early in the second half with a strike from outside the box.

Wolves vs, Sheffield Utd.

In the other result of the day, Wolverhampton Wanderers beat Sheffield United 2-0, with one of the perforations on the account of Mexican striker Raúl Jiménez.

The tournament’s opening date also saw Arsenal beat Fulham 3-0 on Sunday, Newcastle United beat West Ham United 2-0, Crystal Palace led Southampton 1-0 and Liverpool dominated Leeds United 4-3.

We hope you enjoyed this article ”

You may also wish to read, “Everton´s new sensation James Rodríguez excites fans”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Sports news from across the Globe, visit the Sport section of the Euro Weekly News Website.

For more engaging and interesting works from our extensive range of talented columnists please visit the Columnist section of the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!