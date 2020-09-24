Jet2 Extends Suspensions to Budapest, Paris, and Prague

Jet2holidays has extended the suspension of its holiday programme to Paris, Budapest and Prague until November 23.

Tour operator Jet2holidays has further suspended its holiday and city break programme to a handful of central European destinations owing to ongoing COVID travel restrictions. Flights to the three scheduled destinations are due to restart on November 24, subject to the operator’s winter flying programme.

In a message to agents, Jet2 said it still had “plenty of city breaks and beach holidays available to alternative destinations for your customers to rebook during this time”.

Flights from Leeds Bradford to Amsterdam are currently suspended until October 19 and are due to restart on October 22. All holidays to Budapest, Paris and Prague, due to depart up to and including 23 November, have been cancelled, the operator confirmed on Wednesday (23 September). Agents will be issued a cancellation invoice, and are not required to take any action.

It comes after Jet2CityBreaks, on Tuesday (22 September), confirmed all flights and holidays to Iceland departing up to and including 19 November have been cancelled. Iceland breaks are now due to resume in the new year starting from 8 February, with the restart staggered through to 22 April across Jet2’s nine UK bases. The company also recently announced a suspension of its holidays to the Algarve in Portugal.

The tour operator issued new guidelines for travel to Greece yesterday.

Country Requirements For Travel To Greece

Last Updated: Wednesday 23rd September 2020, 22:00 BST

We wanted to let you know that the Government of Greece introduced online Public Health Forms, which must be completed prior to travel.

Please visit https://travel.gov.gr/#/form and complete the online application no later than 10 pm UK time prior to you travelling to Greece. This includes all passengers and children of all ages. This link works best on Google Chrome.

You’ll get a QR code the morning of travel and you must show this before you’re allowed on the plane. The questionnaire cannot be completed on the day of your flight and failure to provide the confirmation of application before boarding will result in you being refused travel. We look forward to welcoming you on board.

