Jet2holidays Extends Algarve Holidays Suspension

Jet2holidays has extended the suspension of flights and holidays to the Algarve until October 31.

Portugal still remains off the UK government’s ‘safe list’ of countries, the package and tour holiday operator had previously suspended its programme until September 27.

Jet2.com say they will continue to operate flights to Faro, albeit on a revised schedule. Those who are due to fly to Faro on dates up to and including October 31 may reschedule their flight without an admin fee. The airline said: “Due to the latest government travel advice, we have taken the difficult decision to suspend package holidays to Faro up to and including October 31.

“We are obviously very disappointed to be making this announcement, as we know how much our customers look forward to their well-deserved holidays.

“We can assure our customers and partners in Faro that we remain completely committed to this fantastic destination. Bookings for winter and next summer are looking strong, and we cannot wait to be back doing what we do best – working with hoteliers and partners to make sure our customers enjoy their well-deserved holidays.”

Holidays to Madeira continue as planned, with the island and the Azores both exempt from quarantine requirements under the government’s island corridors approach. The operator said in a message to agents: “We still have plenty of holidays available to alternative destinations including Madeira, Kos, Rhodes, Corfu, Kefalonia, Cyprus and Turkey next week for your customers to rebook.”

It added that customers already in the resorts could continue with their holidays and would be contacted about return flights to the UK.

