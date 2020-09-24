Benidorm Council seeks ownership of section of N-332

Benidorm Council will ask the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda (Mitma) to transfer ownership of a section of the N-332 which passes through the resort.



THE proposal, put forward to the Mobility Advisory Council by Mayor, Toni Pérez, gained unanimous support and will be raised at the next plenary session on Monday, September 28.

Pérez explained that “the recent liberalisation of the AP-7 has affected the use and traffic on the N-332, thus varying its character, which now resembles that of an urban connection road more than that of a national road”.

He said the N-332 has become “a local ring road and the only regional connection being used by users of Benidorm-Finestrat and Benidorm-Alfaz del Pí and La Nucía, since the rest of the traffic now circulates on the aforementioned highway.”

“This more local and regional use of the road and having the old highway as a free alternative route for long-distance routes, justifies our request,” added Pérez.

The section in question covers the route between kilometre points 144 + 400 and 152 + 360, as well as the Benidorm junction of the AP-7 at Levante.

In total, it covers just over 8.5 km.

Obtaining ownership of this section of road would allow the council “to assume the management and maintenance” of the stretch.

It would also make it easier when it comes to implementing necessary services, and “carrying out actions that allow improving the town’s connections with the rest of the region”.

Pérez said he is confident “the Mitma will agree to this request, well argued and justified”.

In the last two years, Benidorm Council has requested the transfer of several sections of road that run through the municipality.

“To date, the response of the administrations has been uneven, because while the Generalitat has refused to give us the section of CV-70 as it passes through our city, the Provincial Council is in favor of the 1.6 kilometers of the “tourist” road that connects Benidorm with l’Albir becomes municipally owned ,” said Pérez.

In July, Spain’s Ministry of Public Works and Transport confirmed it will provide a €338,000 connection between the N-332 and Benidorm’s Trinquet area.

