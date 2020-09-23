VERA council is getting storm ready with a drain and gutter clean out campaign to prevent possible incidents in the event of a repeat of the extreme weather which battered Almeria last autumn.

The local authority is through concessionary companies putting into action an extraordinary plan to clear the gutters and storm drains of leaves and other debris.

The council pointed out, “it is of vital importance to keep them clean as when they get filled up with waste dragged in by rainwater their drainage capacity is reduced.”

Vera’s Infrastructure councillor Alfonso Garcia explained “there are a series of black spots in the municipality which are particularly affected in rainy periods, concentrated mainly in Vera Playa, which require an intensification in maintenance and some extraordinary cleaning efforts to provide a solution to rainwater collection and the problem of floods.”

The aim, Garcia said, is that “we anticipate the periods of intense rain and act then to prevent greater problems.”

The local administration is also taking the opportunity to carry out maintenance works to repair catch basins, networks and connections on the most deteriorated sections of the system.

Also on this theme, Junta de Andalucia territorial delegate for Almeria Maribel Sanchez Torregrosa announced on her recent visit to Vera that the regional government has the project for cleaning up the River Antas estuary all prepared.

The council described the plan as a “key action to avoid the affects of the floods in the event of the arrival of intense and torrential rains.

