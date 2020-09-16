CUEVAS del Almanzora council is acting now to prevent possible flooding ahead of autumn rains.

The local authority’s Public Works and Services department has set about cleaning up and clearing drains and water courses to ensure that water flows freely without causing any incidents in the event of storms and torrential rains.

Public Works and Services councillor Francisco Navarro said the preventative measures are “vital.”

He explained that personnel from his department have cleared the network of stormwater drains in Cuevas town, catch basins and wells, and watercourses in several areas.

The councillor said that as ever there had been an exhaustive clearance effort on the stretch of the Rambla de Cirera watercourse going through the town, which is always one of the most affected by heavy rains.

Emphasising the importance of keeping water courses clean and clear, Navarro called on residents to do their bit to ensure they remain that way.

