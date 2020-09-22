Breaking News – Leighton Buzzard shakes for third time as earthquakes continue

LEIGHTON Buzzard shakes for the third time as earthquakes continue, with three in just two weeks.

People took to social media claiming they had felt their houses “jolting and shaking” at about 9.30am Tuesday, September 22.

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was felt by residents on September, 8, followed by a 2.1 magnitude tremor on September, 13.

Matt Stewart, who lives in Eggington, about 1.5 miles (2.4km) from Leighton Buzzard said the tremors “almost shook me out of bed”. “It was as big as the first one, I think,” he said. “My wife ran downstairs and said, ‘oh no, not another one’. “It felt like a whoosh and then a boom coming up through the earth, then it shook the house and a couple of pictures fell off the wall upstairs, like the last time.” Mr Stewart described it as “a horrible feeling”. “You’re just not in control and I’d like to know what’s going on, as this is the third one – it’s very strange.” The BGS said its provisional data suggested the earthquake originated at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10km). Glenn Ford, a seismologist with the organisation, said the latest tremors in Leighton Buzzard were “an aftershock of the earthquake two weeks ago”, however, he said it was “an earthquake in its own right”. He added: “If they felt this one in Japan, they wouldn’t even look up from their morning coffee.”