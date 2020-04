A 3.5 magnitude earthquake rocked Malaga’s Fuengirola this evening (Sunday 19th April), according to Spain’s National Geographical Institute.

The tremor took place today at around 19.54 this evening. Although it was felt in Fuengirola’s town centre with its epicentre located at Bahia de Fuengirola – at a depth of 54 kilometres – few others in surrounding areas noticed it. No damages have been reported and no one has been injured.