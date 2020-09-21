Law enforcement intercept yacht loaded with hash off Almeria coast

LAW enforcement has intercepted a yacht loaded with hash off the Almeria coast.

The operation, a collaboration between National Police and Guardia Civil, who were working in conjunction with the Customs Agency, resulted in the seizure of some 200 kilos of the drug and the arrest of two individuals who were on board.

Both the detainees are Spanish.

The investigation started at the beginning of September after the authorities detected a boat in the Mediterranean which showed signs of being used for drug trafficking.

Surveillance of the yacht revealed it was making suspicious movements along the Almeria coastline.

This prompted investigators to request extra support units to carry out an inspection and control.

Once the authorities got the 12-metre long craft safely docked at Almeria port they discovered the 200 kilos of hash hidden in a cabin.

