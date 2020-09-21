The first positive test for Covid-19 was registered in the Vicenta Ruso in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola meaning that one class has had to self-isolate.

-- Advertisement --



A LUNCH monitor in Gran Alacant’s only school, Vicenta Ruso, tested positive for the Covid-19 virus on Friday, September 18.

A parent from the school told the Euro Weekly News that “only one class appears to be affected and was for three-year-olds who used the comedor service.

They are now at home in self-isolation.”

Parents of the three-year-olds, who were in direct contact with the lunch monitor, were made aware of the teacher’s positive test and instructed to follow the guidelines given to them via the Public Health document sent to them.

Guidelines were set at the beginning of the school year in case of a situation like this occurring and have been designed to help avoid the risk of further infections.

This year, a lunch monitor has been assigned to each class meaning that the comedor service can be delivered to individual classes instead of in the school canteen.

People who haven’t had direct contact with the lunch monitor, do not have to take any further action, as a message from the school read:

“We must be prudent and not create unnecessary alarms. Students who have not had direct contact will not have to take additional measures.”

The rest of the school, which is located in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola, was able to attend school today, Monday, September 21, with the school taking extreme precautions and monitoring the appearance of symptoms, according to the protocol set by public health officials.

Thank you for reading this article “First positive Covid-19 test for school in Gran Alacant”, for more news from Southern Costa Blanca, please follow this link.