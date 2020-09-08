Smiles and safety: Successful return to school for Costa Blanca children

Schools across Costa Blanca opened their doors to hundreds of smiling faces yesterday as successful safety measures alleviated fears for many parents.

HAPPY smiling children followed colourful footprints and arrows back into their classrooms yesterday as the new school year began for many children across the Costa Blanca.

New signs, safety measures and extra staff were on hand to welcome excited young children back to school after nearly six months.

For many parents it was a welcomed relief that their children were able to get back to some sort of normality.

As many children saw their friends for the first time, one parent in Gran Alacant spoke to EWN about their experience on the first day back, “The school had separated the playground areas for each age group and each child went in individually after sanitising their hands and shoes.

“It felt very well organised and it did make me feel much more confident about sending my kids back,” they concluded.

Another parent expressed their concerns, “I was initially quite nervous about my son going back to school, I think I would have considered home schooling if it was an option here in Spain.”

They concluded, “But I was really pleased with the measures in place yesterday. I can now enjoy my morning coffee in peace again!”

It has been a long summer for the children who were forced to endure a strict lockdown after schools were shut down months earlier than planned.

During the height of the lockdown, Spain was criticised for their handling of the situation in regards to the children.

Unlike other European countries where children were allowed out for exercise, children in Spain spent weeks indoors and some were left wondering whether this would have an impact on their social development as well as their educational needs.

Thankfully, things are beginning to return to normal and the successful reintroduction of children back into schools is a positive step in the right direction.

Parents were faced with some uncertainty before yesterday’s return with many schools unable to commit to their Covid-19 safety plans, some leaving it as late as last week to announce their reopening plans.

The smiles that greeted parents after the children enjoyed their first day would have put all previous concerns and worries to bed, as they tucked their children in at night.

