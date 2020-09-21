CUEVAS del Almanzora council has prepared a parking area for Palomares school drop-offs and pick-ups.

Mums and dads now have a 1,500sqm area of ground behind the Alarcon Fernandez de Arellano school for leaving their vehicles when taking their kids to school first thing and collecting them later in the day.

Local residents Gonzalo Perez and Paco Portillo made the land available to the local authority, which got it ready to be used for parking.

In addition, a new entrance has been opened up so that the youngsters can access the school directly from the parking zone.

