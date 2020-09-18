CUEVAS del Almanzora council has sorted a parking area for parents doing the school run with a view to preventing problems at pick up and drop off times.

The local authority has adapted a 900 square metre area of ground in front of the CEP faculty centre where mums and dads can park up at the beginning and end of the school day in order to put a stop to situations of masses of vehicles parked incorrectly near education centres and to make access points safer.

A local family has made the plot available and the council has used municipal funds to level it out and asphalt it.

“We were finding every morning and every midday a good number of badly parked vehicles near school entrances, which meant a risk to road safety, both for traffic and to pedestrians in the area”, explained Public Works and Services councillor Francisco Navarro.

“In this way we will manage to avoid cars being in places which make it difficult to get past and which are a danger to safety, and we will make it more comfortable and quicker at school going in and coming out times.”

The council called on the public to make use of the parking area and not park their cars willy-nilly.

