Breaking News: Pubs to Close to at 10 pm across England

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce pubs, bars and restaurants in England will be forced to close by 10 pm.

Boris Johnson is imposing a 10 pm closing time on all England’s pubs and restaurants from Thursday this week. The Prime Minister will address the nation on Tuesday night as the UK’s coronavirus alert level was raised to level 4 due to spiralling cases across the country.

A source said that employees will be advised to ‘work from home if you can’ during the coming weeks. The new restrictions have divided the Cabinet, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Business Secretary Alok Sharma both warning about the potential impact on the economy. But a senior Government source insisted all ministers accepted the move was needed to bring the R-rate, which measures how fast the disease is spreading, back under control.

‘The aim is to cause maximum damage to the R and minimal damage to the economy,’ the source said. ‘Unless we act now, there will be greater economic damage later on.’

Businesses and schools will be allowed to stay open, with Government sources insisting the measures do not amount to a second lockdown. A No 10 spokesman said: ‘No one underestimates the challenges the new measures will pose to many individuals and businesses. We know this won’t be easy, but we must take further action to control the resurgence in cases of the virus and protect the NHS.’

But many were baffled by the new rules including Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan who tweeted: “What possible difference is that going to make? Does he think COVID respects opening hours?”

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin also hit out at the measures. He said: “We’ve only just finished Eat Out To Help Out. The public has become confused. I really think this deserves a proper debate in parliament.”

