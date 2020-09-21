The has UK coronavirus alert level has been raised to level 4 in the first major change since June as infections soar.

The recommendation was announced by the UK’s four chief medical officers after new infections surged to an estimated 6,000 per day. It comes after the government’s scientific adviser warned there could be 50,000 new coronavirus cases a day by mid-October without further action.

The prime minister is expected to make a statement in the Commons on Tuesday. On Monday, a further 4,368 daily cases were reported in the UK, up from 3,899. A further 11 people have also died within 28 days of getting a positive test, although these figures tend to be lower over the weekend and on Mondays due to reporting delays. UK Coronavirus Alert Level 4 explained below. image: Twitter

Joint Biosecurity Centre said: “After a period of lower COVID cases and deaths, the number of cases are now rising rapidly and probably exponentially in significant parts of all four nations.” If we are to avoid significant excess deaths and exceptional pressure in the NHS and other health services over the autumn and winter everyone has to follow the social distancing guidance, wear face coverings correctly and wash their hands regularly.

“We know this will be concerning news for many people; please follow the rules, look after each other and together we will get through this.”

It’s understood No10 is considering a national 10 pm curfew for pubs and restaurants, and a ban on any two households socialising together indoors. A string of exemptions to the meetings ban would be in place – including a fresh exemption announced today to enable childcare for a child under 14.

It is not clear yet if the measures will apply to the whole of the UK or just England, but the PM has held talks with devolved governments in a bid to take one UK approach.

