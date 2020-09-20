VIEWERS were left horrified by the gory content in new ITV drama Des, causing Ofcom complaints to flood in.

The dark three-part drama followed the arrest of Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen in 1983, who murdered at least 12 young men and boys in London.

The show depicted reenactments of Des, played by David Tennant, confessing to the murders of at least 12 men and teen boys over a five year period.

He described boiling their heads, dismembering them, and engaging in necrophilia, much to the shock of some viewers.

With one tweeting: “I didn’t have any pleasure cutting people up or boiling heads, I just needed the space” #DES #dontcomeintomydreams.”

While another commented: “15 minutes in. Give all the awards to David Tennant. I’d forgotten for a second it was him. So convincing. He makes me feel sick & full of fear. So emotionless. And that right there is why David Tennant is the best actor of this generation and out there. #Des #ITV.”

“#Des David Tennant is chilling to the bone, it’s as if he’s discussing overdue library books,” another commented.

One tweeted: “David Tennant is spine-chillingly spot-on as the monster serial killer Denis Nilson, including the Fraserburgh accent #des.”

Nilsen, nicknamed Des, was dubbed the Muswell Hill Murderer for slaying boys and young men, many of them gay, in the North London suburb over five years.

Evil Nilsen lured victims to his properties to strangle and drown them, ­keeping the corpses often for months and performing disgusting sex acts on them.

He was discovered in 1983 when a man was sent to clear his blocked drains that had become clogged with bits of rotting corpses.

Police later found shopping bags full of body parts and ­organs in his flat.

All of Nilsen’s victims were either gay or homeless men, whom he did not think would be missed by their families, attracting them with the promise of food or alcohol.

Nilsen died of heart problems at Full Sutton prison in 2018, aged 72. He was serving life for six ­murders and two ­attempted murders.

