TRAVEL agents have called on the Balearic government to create a tourism voucher to encourage inter-island travel.

The AVIBA Balearic travel agency association wants the regional Tourism ministry to adopt the initiative to promote travel between Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Ibiza in a bid to help the islands’ tourism sector get through the autumn and winter months.

The association has already written to Balearic Regional Economic Model, Tourism and Employment minister Iago Negueruela proposing discounts of 25 per cent on flights and accommodation.

Each household would be able to acquire up to three of the vouchers, with a maximum discount of €300.

AVIBA president Xisco Mulet told Spanish press the travel agencies believe the initiative “would generate a minimum of activity” in low season.

Mulet stressed that the regional travel sector currently needs any help it can get. Airlines are set to significantly reduce the number of flight services they are offering and travel agencies have seen their income drop dramatically this year due to the impact of the Covid-19 health crisis.

AVIBA points out the voucher idea has already been adopted in other parts of Spain.

The Andalucia regional government is operating the scheme from October 1 to the end of May next year for trips of at least three nights within the region.

To qualify for the discounts people have to book their getaways with travel agencies which have the “Andalucia Segura” (Safe Andalucia) distinction and choose accommodation which has the same stamp.

They then have to fill out some papers at the travel agency and then hand in their invoice to an official registry in order to receive the 25 per cent discount from the Junta de Andalucia’s territorial delegations.

The Junta has set allocated a €9 million budget for the scheme.

The Valencia Community government is also reportedly working on a similar initiative.

