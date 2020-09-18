THE Balearics are taking a coordinated approach on safety measures to reboot tourism on the islands as soon as possible and to plan for the 2021 holiday season.

Regional Economic Model, Tourism and Employment minister Iago Negueruela had a videoconference meeting with representatives of the Mallorca, Ibiza, Menorca and Formentera governments this week to work on the safe tourism measures to be adopted in order to move forward on the protocols the administrations hope will allow for the recovery of tourism activity sooner rather than later.

-- Advertisement --



Thursday’s talks were part of a series of contacts which Negueruela and the Toursm director general Rosana Morillo have been staging in recent days to establish maximum coordination and collaboration between the regional and island authorities in preparation for scheduled meetings with the Secretary of State for Tourism.

The regional minister has also met with hotel federations and is in continuous contact with trade union organisations.

The Balearics’ Economic Model, Tourism and Employment and Health and Consumer regional ministries are working together with the Spanish government and the government of the Canary Islands to set out the conditions and protocols to allow for a reactivation of tourism on the two archipelagos against the background of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The common goal is to reach agreements with other countries, including the UK, Germany and the Scandinavian nations, to set up safe corridors which will allow the holiday islands to reopen to international tourism.

The working group, which involves the national Health, Industry, Commerce and Tourism, and Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation ministries, has agreed that all the measures to guarantee safety in tourism which are adopted in the coming weeks will be applied in both the Balearics and the Canaries.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Balearics take coordinated approach on safety measures to reboot tourism”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Mallorca, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!