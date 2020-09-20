Spanish region retreats back to Phase 2 as Covid cases rise

THE Government of the Junta de Extremadura has announced this weekend the decision that Badajoz return to Phase 2 of Covid restrictions.

The measure to retreat to Phase 2 has been agreed in an extraordinary council meeting, after the worrying rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, with 88 more having been confirmed this past Friday, September 18. The average incidence of the virus is already 269 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, exceeding that of the autonomous community.

-- Advertisement --



As José María Vergeles, Minister of Health and Social Services, confirmed at a press conference, “the exceptional measures do not affect the mobility of the population, they can continue moving. You can enter and leave Badajoz”. There will also be no “time slots for walks or sports.”

However, the measures that will be taken in the return to Phase 2 will be similar to those that have already been done in other locations:

– Any meetings will have a maximum of 10 people.

– In the hospitality industry, drinking at the bar is prohibited, only at tables within the premises with a capacity of 40 per cent and terraces 50 per cent.

– The capacity of the markets is reduced to 30 per cent.

– Cultural spaces such as libraries, theatres and auditoriums, will have a capacity of one third.

– Business meetings will be limited to 50 per cent of the capacity of the premises.

– Funeral wakes will have a capacity of 25 people, and in closed places, 15.

– The places of worship will have a capacity of 50 per cent.

– Celebrations such as weddings, baptisms, first communions will be 50 per cent of the capacity, without going over the attendance of more than 100 people outdoors, or 50 in enclosed spaces.

– Shops will have a capacity of 40 per cent, whether it is a local shop or if it is within a shopping centre. The shopping centre itself may not have a capacity greater than 30 per cent in its common areas.

The care centres for the elderly are “controlled”, although it does not rule out having to “take measures in relation to the restriction of visits during these 14 days.”

The return to Phase 2 will last 14 days and will take effect from this Sunday, September 20.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Spanish region retreats back to Phase 2 as Covid cases rise”.

You may also wish to read “Viajes El Corte Inglés new ERTE will affect 4,748 employees after tourism slump”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Extremadura, head over the page on the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!