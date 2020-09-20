Viajes El Corte Inglés new ERTE will affect 4,748 employees after tourism slump

VIAJES El Corte Inglés has put forward its initial proposal for a new temporary employment regulation file (ERTE) to the unions.

The move could affect 4,748 workers and run from October 1 of this year to August 31, 2021, after the impact of the coronavirus crisis in the tourism sector.

Viajes El Corte Inglés, the number one travel agency in Spain, belongs to one of the most important business groups in the country: El Corte Inglés

These are the main terms of the new ERTE proposed by the company, as reported by CC.OO. workers’ commission, which explains that Viajes El Corte Inglés has expressed to them in the first meeting of the negotiating table of the new ERTE that the crisis has caused a bigger problem than they first realised and it has caused a drop in sales “much higher than expected” .

For this reason, the company proposes new measures that go through an ERTE that would affect a total of 4,748 employees, leaving some strategic departments, such as human resources, out due to logistics circumstances.

Specifically, an increase in the percentage of ERTE of up to 80 per cent is proposed in the different areas and departments of Viajes El Corte Inglés, except in specific cases such as web sales.

In order to carry this out, it is intended to temporarily close 277 sales points of the current 420 and transfer Viajes El Corte Inglés workers for the duration of the ERTE to the closest points of sale, preferably shopping centres.

The union points out that all this implies the processing of a new ERTE, which would then need a new discharge and registration in the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) . They add that, according to the company, the main objective of the whole process is the maintenance of all the jobs.

For CC.OO., the measures are “tremendously harsh” as the great weight of the crisis falls “again” on the workers. The next meeting between the Viajes El Corte Inglés and the unions to negotiate the ERTE in the company is scheduled for this Monday, September 21.

