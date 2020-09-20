A doctor from Spain has warned the UK public to wear masks, and be prepared, ” The second wave of COVID-19 is on its way” he said.

Dr Rafael Pajares Garcia from the Emergency Ward at the General de Segovia Hospital, Spain, posted on twitter:

“Be ready for this wave because it will arrive. Please send a clear message to the population, wear a mask, be prepared, we know what happened in the first wave. Tell them to try and isolate at home if they are sick or they think they are sick. We should have been better prepared for this, but we are not.”

The Doctor went onto say that his own hospìtal is urgently setting up wards and equipment in preparation for the imminent second wave. “Anyone who does not realise a second wave is almost upon us has their head buried in the sand,” he said. The Spanish doctor went to say that Spain itself is preparing for a second wave. Vidoe credit Sky News- Twitter

This interview came as it was revealed that London was on the ‘tipping point’ of being forced into lockdown, something the Prime Minister had earlier said would be the last resort. London Mayor Sadiq Khan is pushing for early closures and curfews. Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned of more restrictive measures as UK edges towards what could be a total National lockdown if figures do not stabilise.

Matt Hancock said, “people have got more relaxed over the summer” but “now is the moment when everybody needs to get back” to follow the rules.

