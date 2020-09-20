London Mayor Sadiq Khan Pushes for ’10 pm pub and restaurant curfew’

London mayor Sadiq Khan is pressing the government for new coronavirus restrictions amid rising infection rates in the capital.

Sources said the city was quickly catching up with disease hotspots in the North West and North East of England, which have now been placed under new controls. While data from only a few days ago suggested London was two weeks behind those areas, the latest modelling seen by Mr Khan was said to show the gap had closed to just two or three days.

The R rate – the average number of secondary coronavirus infections produced by a single infectious person – is now above 1 in both London and other parts of the UK. This means the pandemic is accelerating and cases are at risk of spiralling out of control.

Working from home

The mayor is now urging ministers to extend the latest regional restrictions – including ordering bars and restaurants to close at 10 pm – to cover the capital as well. He is also said to be looking at the possibility of asking those who are able to work from home to do so. Such a move would be in sharp contrast to the Government, which has until recently been urging people to get back to their offices following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

It follows a warning by Professor Neil Ferguson, of Imperial College London – whose modelling led to the original nationwide lockdown, that the authorities needed to act “sooner rather than later” if they were to avoid a return to the infection rates of last March.

Ministers are still looking at further restrictions, including a temporary two or three-week “circuit break” national shutdown in an attempt to break the chain of transmission. The move, if sanctioned, could see pubs and restaurants ordered to close or face a 10 pm curfew while socialising between households could be banned.

