I THINK we can all agree that 2020 has been a tough year — so if you’re looking to inject a bit of happiness into your life right now, allow us to suggest setting up your Christmas tree and lights because science says celebrating Christmas early might make you happier.

According to experts, shops that stock Christmas decorations in early Autumn have the right idea. The secret is a technique psychologists call savouring, a way to fully absorb life’s special moments.

So, in other words, thinking about and planning the festive season extends its joy beyond a few short weeks. One study found that anticipation in the weeks before a holiday overseas is a big part of the happiness the holiday brings — and it works the same way with Christmas.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate with things that make them happy and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of childhood,” psychoanalyst Steve McKeown claims. “Decorations are simply an anchor or pathway to those old childhood magical emotions of excitement. So, putting up those Christmas decorations early extends the excitement!”

Another perk of decorating for the festive period on the earlier side? Apart from the fact science says celebrating Christmas early might make you happier. It could help bring some joy to the people in your neighbourhood and help you make some new friends, too. Online sources report, that decorating your home for the holidays tells your neighbours that you’re accessible and that people perceive those who put up Christmas decorations to be friendlier. Earlier this year, people around the world started putting their Christmas lights back up as a sign of hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, psychotherapist Amy Morin explained, that the Christmas period triggers nostalgia, which can provide some uplifting positivity, too. “Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity. For many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods.”

