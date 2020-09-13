City Council hopes Christmas will cure the crisis created by Covid-19

Elche City Council are planning a huge budget for Christmas this year as they hope to cure the chaos created by the coronavirus and bring back some cheer to the city.

CHRISTMAS lights will be shining extra bright in Elche this year as the City Council allocates an increase of €40,000 for more Christmas lighting.

€100,000 in total has been set aside for this year’s festivities as Santa Claus will be hoping that his presence, and presents, will boost commercial activity in the area.

Spokesman for the Local Government Board, Héctor Díez, said they have agreed to increase the budget for the lighting of the Christmas festivities in order to regenerate commercial activity and tourism in Elche.

“From the Government Team we understand that Christmas decoration is an important claim when it comes to promoting commercial activity and also encouraging the visit of tourists,” said Héctor Díez.

“At Christmas we will already be able to see the result of the open and sustainable shopping centre in which we are working from this Municipal Government.

“We make an additional effort compared to previous years because we believe that the current situation generated by the pandemic requires it,” he added.

“We want our shopping areas to be decked out at Christmas to [increase] economic activity and to provide support for merchants and hoteliers to improve their sales, as we are aware of the difficult situation they are going through,” concluded Héctor Díez.

The Christmas project was put out to tender for €140,625 and covers two years.

The first contract, of about €42,000, is for lighting the festivities of Elche and those of Torrellano and El Altet.

The second, worth around €60,800 is for the Christmas lighting of the historic centre of Elche and the nuclei of the districts.

The third, totalling about €37,800 euros is for the Christmas lighting of the commercial areas of the city.

Let’s hope this Christmas announcement helps boost the spirits of those that have been dampened this year.

