AS we start to say goodbye to Summer, we take the warmth we’re losing and bring it indoors, using beautiful red, orange, golden and yellow colours, knitted heavier textures and a whole new type of house plant. Forget Spring cleaning and embrace an Autumn home make-over.

Houseplants are the ultimate home-décor item, they add life and beauty to every room (while acting as natural air filters, removing indoor air pollution from your house). Here are some of our favourite plants for giving your home a fresh look for Autumn.

Snake plants

Perhaps the easiest houseplant to grow, snake plant (Sansevieria) is perfect if you’re always on the run or just starting out with houseplants. The dark green leaves have silver streaking and bright golden-yellow edges. It tolerates low light; even if you forget to water it, snake plants still look great.

Colourful Aglaonema

Another excellent pick if you’re new to houseplants (or too busy to water all the time), Colourful Aglaonema is a joy to grow. The rich green leaves are brushed with a lively shade of red and look brilliant mixed in with warm shades of red, orange, and yellow.

Croton

Perfect for adding a bold, tropical feel, the red, orange, and yellow colours that combine in croton foliage also work perfectly for Autumn decorations. Croton (Codiaeum variegatum) does best in a bright spot and looks phenomenal when the leaves are backlit by the sun.

Bromeliad

Bringing a touch of the exotic, bromeliads are pineapple relatives that thrive in warm, humid environments. Look for Guzmania types; they have flowers in bold orange, yellow, or purple-red: Perfect colours for Autumn.

As an added extra: Did you know bromeliads are among the best air-purifying houseplants?

Neon Pothos

Neon isn’t an understatement when it comes to this plant; the foliage is so bright it practically glows! We love Neon pothos (Epipremnum aureum) in Autumn because it makes a wonderful complement to the warm, bright shades of gold and orange, and offers a wonderful contrast to the rich reds and purples of the season.

Calathea

Deep, dark, and mysterious, calathea foliage is a wonderful combination of silvery green, olive green, dark green, and purple-red. The leaves add a refreshing feel to the traditional Autumn colour palette and look right at home on any tabletop.

Anthurium

Common around Valentine’s Day because most varieties bloom in shades of red and pink, anthuriums that flower in hot shades of red and orange are perfect for Autumn. Anthurium even blooms almost all year if you grow it in a bright spot, fertilize regularly, and provide ample humidity.

So, whilst you’re giving your home a facelift this Autumn ready for the festive season, be sure to include some house plants to add some life and colour.

Autumn is also a great time to look check your home and contents insurance, Emma an insurance expert from Golden Leaves highlights “Once everyone gets caught up in the Christmas shopping and money is allocated to celebrations, insurance is often overlooked. The run-up to Christmas see’s a lot of home break-ins and burglaries because criminals are aware most households are stocked up with gifts. The start of Autumn before everything gets hectic is the perfect time to make sure you are covered against any such misfortune.”

