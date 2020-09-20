Dele Alli future in doubt following arrival of Gareth Bale

The future of Spurs midfielder, Dele Alli, looks to be in doubt following the arrival of Gareth Bale, however the club insists any move away wouldn’t be permanent.

-- Advertisement --



THE English midfielder was left out of the Spurs squad in today’s, Sunday, September 20, victory over Southampton.

This means that the 24-year-old has been left out of Mourinho’s matchday squad for the second time in four days.

Four goals from Heung-Min Son and one from Harry Kane saw Spurs romp to a 5-2 win over sorry Southampton.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to compete with a number of clubs for the signature of the talented midfielder, which the club has indicated would not be a permanent deal.

Following the victory at St Mary’s, Mourinho said, “I’m not responsible for the market. I don’t know how to answer your question in relation to that. The only thing I can say is that I left eight players behind.

“They stayed and trained this morning because they are a big group and Dele (Alli) is amongst these players.”

The writing appeared to be on the wall following recent actions and comments from Mourinho, who substituted Alli at half-time during his side’s home loss to Everton last week and called him a “lazy” trainer.

Concerning the half-time substitution, Jose Mourinho claimed he made the call “for the team, not against the player”.

“You could see our team. I cannot start with all of them and I cannot have a bench without defenders or midfielders. In the same way the squad is a puzzle, the bench is also a little puzzle.”

The arrival of Welsh wizard Gareth Bale from Spanish giants, Real Madrid, will not have done Alli any favours as Mourinho is excited at reuniting with the Welshman.

The Spurs boss is also said to be a big fan of Steven Bergwijn, Giovani Lo Celso, Lucas Moura and Erik Lamela.

This means that places in the starting line-up may be starting to dwindle for Alli, who hasn’t been able to recreate the scintillating form he displayed under former manager, Mauricio Pochettino.

Other players that could be joining Alli out of the door are; Juan Foyth, Ryan Sessegnon and Serge Aurier, who could all move on before October’s deadline.

We hope you enjoyed reading “Dele Alli future in doubt following arrival of Gareth Bale”, more interesting sports news can be found on the Euro Weekly News website by clicking here.