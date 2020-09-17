Welsh winger Bale set to sign with Spurs on a season-long loan deal. Are you looking forward to seeing him back in the Premier League?

GARETH BALE could finally complete his move back to the club he left seven years ago, after Real Madrid and Tottenham have come to terms on a deal.

The flying Welsh winger, who left Tottenham for a then world-record £83 million to sign for Real Madrid, is set to snub Manchester United and move back to London.

The deal set to be agreed will be a season-long loan with Spurs contributing around £20 million in wages and loan fees.

Bale is currently waiting to be given clearance to fly in order to finalise the deal.

The Welsh wizard hasn’t enjoyed the best time at Real Madrid despite his undeniable talent and will be hoping that a move to the club he was appreciated at will finally kickstart his career again.

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane, has made it clear in his two-spells at the club that he does not rate the 31-year-old and has been frozen out of the team on more than one occasion.

The injury-prone winger, who can also play up-front, has endured a difficult time in Spain clashing with both the Spanish media and Real Madrid fans.

The forward makes £500,000-a-week and getting his wages of the books will allow Madrid to make their own moves in the transfer market.

Bale will again link up with Spurs boss, Jose Mourinho, who will be hoping that Bale can provide his Spurs side with some of his explosive left-foot strikes and famously free-kicks.

