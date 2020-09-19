Spanish city back in Phase 2 as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

The Governing Council of the Junta de Extremadura announced today (Saturday, September 19) that Badajoz will return to phase 2 for 14 days.



THE measure has been agreed in an extraordinary Governing Council, after a significant rise in coronavirus cases in recent days, with 88 confirmed yesterday.

The average incidence of the virus currently stands 269 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, exceeding that of the autonomous community.

Badajoz has a population of around 672,000.

José María Vergeles, Minister of Health and Social Services, confirmed at a press conference, “the exceptional measures do not affect the mobility of the population, they can continue moving. You can enter and leave Badajoz”.

And there will be no “time slots for walks or sports.”

Measures – which take effect from tomorrow – are likely to be similar to those that have already been enforced in other locations:

– Meetings must be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

– Wakes outside will have a capacity of 25 people, and in closed places, 15.

– Places of worship will have a capacity of 50 per cent.

– Celebrations (weddings, baptisms, first communions) will have a capacity of 50 per cent with no more than 100 people outdoors, or 50 enclosed spaces.

– Shops will be limited to 40 per cent within the premises, whether it is a retail or if it is within a shopping center. The shopping center itself may not have a capacity greater than 30 per cent in its common areas.

– In the hospitality industry, bar consumption is prohibited, only at tables within the premises with a capacity of 40 per cent and terraces 50 per cent.

– The capacity of the markets is reduced to 30 per cent.

– Cultural spaces (libraries, theatres and auditoriums) will have an occupancy of one third.

– Business meetings will be limited to 50 per cent of the premises.

Centres for the elderly are currently “controlled”, though the authority said this does not rule out having to “take during these 14 days a measure in relation to the restriction of visits”.

In addition, it has announced that “400 PCR will be carried out to limit the outbreaks taking place”.

Madrid has seen protests after new ‘drastic’ Covid-19 restrictions were announced.

Thousands gathered outside the Community of Madrid HQ yesterday afternoon to demand the resgination of the regional president, Isabel Diaz Ayuso.

A restriction of mobiligty in 37 health areas of the region most affected by coronavirus comes into place on Monday, September 21.