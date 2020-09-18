Protesters Demand Resignation of Madrids Regional President over COVID Restrictions

Protesters gathered in their numbers outside the headquarters of the Community of Madrid this afternoon to demand the resignation of the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

Thousands of people gathered outside the Puerta del Sol in Madrid to demand the resignation of the regional president after the announcement of new COVID restrictions.

A restriction of mobility in the 37 health areas of the region most affected by the coronavirus comes into place on Monday. The majority of the new measures, however, affect the South. Inhabitants in that area will only be able to move to other places to go to work or fulfil legal or educational obligations.

Authorities in Madrid announced ‘drastic measures’ against the outbreaks today. They hinted that those could include localized lockdowns and other ‘restrictions on mobility’ in Madrid’s hardest-hit areas, which are also the poorest and more densely populated.

The green medical tents have returned to Madrid’s military hospital, as the city is gripped by coronavirus second wave. The Gomez Ulla hospital is getting ready just in case emergency wards get crammed again. COVID-19 cases are stubbornly on the rise in Madrid despite curbs on nightlife, outdoor smoking and limiting all group interaction to a maximum of 10 people. Experts, however, warned that the new measures may not even be enough and that much tighter restrictions will be required if a second wave is to be avoided altogether.

