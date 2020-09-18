Madrid President announces new restrictions for the city which sees 37 areas following stricter guidelines to curb the current spread of COVID-19.

There have been days of uncertainty as the Coronavirus cases in Madrid continue to climb uncontrolled. This has resulted in much conjecture and hype surrounding the potential measures that may be taken to curb the spread of the virus within the city.

The president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, accompanied by Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, has held a press conference announcing the range of new measures that will be instigate for the local population.

Ayuso stated, “We have detected 37 areas with more than 1,000 infections per 100,000 inhabitants,”

She continued, “A state of alarm must be avoided at all costs,”

The press conference commenced at 5pm after having been delayed twice throughout the day. The delays were the result of complex legal negotiations that had to be held in order to carry out the required restrictions.

The restrictions will include limiting gathering to groups of six people and will also see all public venues reduced to an allowed 50% capacity. Shops and more general venues are required to close by 10pm. Furthermore, parks and gardens will also be closed for the near future.

The restrictions will come into place at midnight on 21st September for an intial period of 15 days.

These measure come just days before Ayuso is due to meet with the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, to discuss the current situation in Madrid andit is expected that they will discuss how the central Spanish government can assist in the current crisis.

The two politicians will meet together on Monday at Noon.

