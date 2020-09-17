Covid-19 figures continue to rise in Valencia with outbreaks the highest since June

Covid-19 figures continue to rise in Costa Blanca’s Valencia with outbreaks the highest since June.

IN the latest update, the Valencia Community has registered 548 new coronavirus infections confirmed by PCR test, nine people have died and there have been 45 new outbreaks – the highest in three months.

These figures put the total number of positives recorded in the region at 33,192.

By provinces, Alicante has been most affected by the latest outbreaks, accounting for 282 of the new positives, bringing the total in the province to 10,697.

Valencia has registered 221 new cases, bringing the total to 18,814, while Castellon has recorded 45 new positives (3,676).

There are five cases which have not be assigned.

Across the Community, 507 patients have been hospitalised with 68 of those in ICU.

While the nine deaths bring the region’s toll to 1,573.

At the beginning of August, two deaths were recorded, and the figure has been rising rather than decreasing.

Experts had warned that a previous decrease in mortality was temporary, caused by a fall in the average age of infected people, and that if transmission was not contained, the number of deaths would increase.

With regard to elderly residences, although the number of centres with infections was reduced from 57 to 56, the health department has reported 51 new residents and 17 infected workers.

Just yesterday, the Sanitat ordered the closure of Carlet Day Centre and restricted visits.

The total number of tests carried out for the detection of the coronavirus amounts to 979,320, of which 832,865 have been through PCR and 146,455 through rapid test.

