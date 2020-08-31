Valencian town returns to lockdown

PUBLIC health authorities in the Valencian town of Benigànim have imposed a lockdown in the area for 14 calendar days as a result of an increase of infections caused by Covid that the town is currently experiencing.



According to reports issued by the General Directorate of Public Health, figures show a rise in the spread of the virus in the town, where there has been an exponential increase in the incidence of this disease.

Figures are much higher than expected and have gone from 34.24 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week ending August 16, to 994.46 in the last seven days, and there has been a loss of traceability of cases.

Councillor, Ana Barceló, has pointed out that “the increase in cases in the last seven days shows a significant spread of the virus in Benigànim and indicates a sustained community transmission, so it is necessary to adopt these temporary measures, with the objective of stopping and alleviating the risk of contagion. It was a difficult decision, but a necessary one.”

The lockdown in the area comes into force this afternoon, Monday, August 31 and entail the confinement of the municipality, that is, the entry and exit of people are restricted except in several cases: going to the doctor, going to work, returning to the usual place of residence, caring for the elderly, minors or dependents, force majeure or any other activity of a similar nature.

The circulation by roads that pass or cross the territory of Benigànim will be allowed, as long as they have their origin and destination outside of it. Likewise, face-to-face educational and training activity is suspended in all centres and levels, including nursery schools.

In addition, lockdown in the area over the next 14 days will include the closure of social centres, casinos, clubs and establishments of a similar nature is agreed; day centres for the elderly and other groups of a social nature; bars, restaurants and other leisure establishments in the municipality, unless they provide take away or home food service; gyms and sports centres of all kinds, as well as parks and gardens.

The exceptional measures also contemplate the suppression of sporting events with the public; weddings, baptisms, communions or any other social event with invited people; attendance at places of worship except if they lack public or are funerals.

In the latter case, wakes are limited to 15 people if they are outdoors, and 10 in closed spaces, whether or not they are living together. Participation in the entourage for burial or cremation is restricted to a maximum of 15 people, including family members and close friends as well as, where appropriate, the minister of worship.

