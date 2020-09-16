Guardia Civil stop suspected burglar from making a getaway by bus

GUARDIA Civil stopped a suspected burglar from making a getaway by bus.

Officers acting in collaboration with Roquetas de Mar Local Police detained the man investigators believe broke into two homes in the locality at the municipal bus station.

-- Advertisement --



He is accused of stealing laptop computers, pieces of jewellery and electrical goods from the two properties.

Investigations led to the recovery of a number of the stolen items from different places in the locality and from a vehicle which the burglar had used.

These have now been returned to the rightful owners.

As soon as the Guardia identified the individual they were looking for they started to track him down.

According to the Guardia he got wind that officers were on his trail and tried to get out of town.

As it turned out he wasn’t quick enough.

We hope you enjoyed this article “name of article”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Local Spanish News from Almeria, head over the page on to the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!