Child sex offender shockingly owned a UK theme park

Theme park UK Dinosaur World has closed after its owner was convicted of child sex offences.

-- Advertisement --



David Hill, 54, the child sex offender, shockingly owned the UK theme park, advertised to target children, has admitted having sadistic videos of women and 31 still images of child sex abuse in highest category A.

Hill was also the vice-chairman of the English Riviera Attractions organisation.

The interactive indoor exhibition of dinosaurs and fossils is located next to Torquay’s inner harbour and opened in 2010 with Hill as the manager – before he took over in a management buyout in 2015. The child sex offender has owned and managed the theme park since then, until his secret was revealed.

Carolyn Custerson, the chief executive officer of the English Riviera BID confirmed that Hill had informed the group that Dinosaur World was no longer trading and he was resigning his membership of the committee.

Ms Custerson said: “Subsequently we have learned of Mr Hill’s conviction.

“We were all entirely unaware of this, nor any of the circumstances that led to this conviction. Naturally, we are all shocked.”

Hill, appeared at Exeter Crown Court where Judge Timothy Rose said: “The offence you committed was extremely serious and aggravated by the fact it was committed over a length of time and that you were actively seeking out images.”

The judge put Hill on the sex offenders’ register for ten years and made a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will enable police to monitor his internet activity for the same period.

An analysis found 31 category A images, showing adults having sex with children, and 164 less serious child abuse images.

There were also 314 movies showing adult women having sex with animals and undergoing body modifications such as piercings.

He was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years, and ordered to undertake a sex offenders’ course during 40 days of rehabilitation activities and pay £425 costs.

Whilst we’re sure the world will survive the closure of Dinosaur World, the sentencing for the crimes committed have caused controversy online with people outraged by the suspended sentence. Many parents have commented on how utterly disgusted they are a child sex offender shockingly owned a UK theme park.

Ms Custerson, speaking on behalf of the English Riviera BID Company, also said in a statement: “David Hill was vice-chair of ERA (English Riviera Attractions).

“English Riviera Attractions is a long-established marketing organisation undertaking the joint promotional activity, which has seen the production of a popular annual Attractions Passport, working in partnership with the ERBID Company.

“Neither ERA nor the ERBID Company has any responsibility for the management and operations of individual local attractions.”

We hope you enjoyed this article “Child sex offender shockingly owned a UK theme park”.

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!