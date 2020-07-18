Amusement Park in Lockdown after "Serious Incident"

An amusement park in Surrey has been sealed off after a “serious incident” occurred, according to police.

Two men have been arrested for attempted murder after a man was slashed in the stomach in Thorpe Park as stunned passers-by looked on in horror thinking it was a terror attack in progress. Emergency services were quickly on the scene and put the park in lockdown.

-- Advertisement --



One man has been taken to hospital and his condition is described as serious. No-one else was hurt. Officers have been carrying out enquiries at the scene and two men, aged in their twenties, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. They remain in custody.

Surrey Police have confirmed they are investigating the assault that took place close to the exit inside Thorpe Park on Staines Road in Chertsey this afternoon (Saturday July 18) shortly before 4:55pm.

Two groups of people were involved in an altercation on the bridge close to the exit and one man aged in his twenties has subsequently been treated for a slash wound to his stomach.

One theme park goer said he is currently at Thorpe Park with his children who have been shaken by the incident, he said: “I’m here with my children who are very concerned and upset.

“We could see paramedics working on someone on the bridge. We have been told to come back in the park.”

More to follow on the breaking story.