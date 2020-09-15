The Lucid Air luxury sedan turns dreams into reality

LUCID Motors, which seeks to set new standards for sustainable transportation with its advanced luxury EVs, has unveiled production details for the highly anticipated Lucid Air in a global web broadcast from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

Having already set new industry benchmarks in the EV and luxury segments in key areas related to performance, efficiency, and design, deliveries of this new pure-electric luxury sedan will start in spring of 2021.

“Lucid Motors is driven to make the electric car better, and by doing so, help move the entire industry forward towards accelerated adoption of sustainable mobility. The goal of this relentless approach to developing the world’s most advanced electric vehicle is to benefit all mankind with sustainable, zero-emission transportation, and to also attract new customers to the world of EVs,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, Lucid Motors.

He added, “With the Lucid Air, we have created a halo car for the entire industry, one which shows the advancements that are possible by pushing the boundaries of EV technology and performance to new levels.”

The Lucid Air is the result of a revolutionary approach to automotive packaging called the Lucid Space Concept, which capitalises upon the reduction in size of Lucid’s in-house developed EV drivetrain to optimize interior cabin space.

The concept is central to the architecture of the Lucid Electric Advanced Platform (LEAP) upon which the Lucid Air, and forthcoming Lucid vehicles, will be built. It’s a holistic, clean-sheet approach to advanced EV construction, without using existing “off the shelf” solutions so often seen in EVs from legacy automakers.

By simultaneously making smaller yet more powerful electric motors and dramatically improving the packaging of the entire electric powertrain, Lucid is able to reclaim that space for passengers and their comfort.

This extends the philosophy of hyper-efficiency embedded in every facet of Lucid Air, from energy to spatial efficiency, delivering an unprecedented combination of range, practicality, performance, and luxury.

The Space Concept also contributes to the subtly different and modern proportions for the Lucid Air, without relying on any traditional automotive design cues, instead delivering a beautiful car that looks entirely distinctive on the road.

Lucid is also inspired by the notion of seeing things differently and making those dreams come true. It’s summed up in the brand tagline of “Dream Ahead,” which is also the company’s vision for rejecting the status quo and always pushing the boundaries in EV technology.

“The Lucid brand was created with a progressive, post-luxury mindset ideally suited to meet the rapidly evolving needs of the most progressive buyers. We are heading into a future where conscious consumers see sustainability, advanced design, and technical innovation as equally important to more traditional luxury values of quality and craftsmanship,” said Jenkins.

