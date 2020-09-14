Maserati enters a new era with sporty soul MC20

MASERATI enters the new era with MC20, the new super sports car that combines performance, sportiness and luxury in the unique Maserati style.

The new MC20 is a car with incredible aerodynamic efficiency, which conceals a sporty soul, with the new Nettuno engine, a 630 horsepower V6 with torque of 730 Nm that delivers 0-100 km/h acceleration in under 2,9 seconds and a top speed over 325 km an hour. An engine that signals Maserati’s return to producing its own power units after a hiatus of more than 20 years.

The new era MC20 is an extremely lightweight car under 1,500 kg and thanks to its power output of 630 hp it comes out best in class in weight/power ratio, at just 2.33 kg/hp.

Nettuno, is the MC20’s twin turbo V6, a technologic gem, which puts the MTC technology, the ground-breaking combustion system developed in-house, onto the world’s roads.

The guiding theme of the MC20’S new era design was the brand’s historic identity, with all the elegance, performance and comfort integral to its genetic make-up. The focus on performance led to the conception of a car with a distinct personality, with unmistakable forms that render it unique.

The butterfly doors are not only stunningly beautiful but also functional, as they improve the car’s ergonomics and enable optimal access to and from the cabin.

Once inside the cabin, the driver is always central, and nothing must distract them from the sporting driving experience. Every component has a purpose, and is completely driver-oriented. Simple forms, very few sharp edges and minimal distractions.

In the same way as its predecessor, MC20, with its explicitly racing soul clear from its name alone, announces the intention to return to the world of racing.

The production launch is scheduled for the end the current year.

