Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny getting better

THE Russian opposition leader German doctors believe was poisoned is getting better.

Alexey Navalny has been breathing without a ventilator and is now able to leave his bed for short periods of time, the Berlin hospital where he is being treated reported on Monday.

Today Tuesday a picture of Navalny sitting up in bed and with his smiling wife with her arms around him has appeared on his Instagram account.

“Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can’t do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day,” he posted.

“Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It’s a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended.”

Doctors had however cautioned previously that while the Putin opponent is making a recovery, they could not rule out long-term complications from what happened to him.

Navalny, 44, fell ill on a flight from back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk in Siberia following an emergency landing, and transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital two days later following international pressure

He was in a medically-induced coma for some weeks.

Earlier this month the German government announced that a toxicology test conducted by a German military laboratory on samples taken from the anti-Putin activist had produced evidence of the presence of the Soviet-era chemical nerve agent Novichok.

This is the same class of poison which the British authorities identified as used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury two years ago.

This week Germany said that French and Swedish labs which carried out independent examinations of the German lab’s findings have backed up its conclusions.

German Chanceller Angela Merkel and other world leaders have called on Moscow to respond to questions about the Navalny case.

Russia has meanwhile consistently rejected accusations it had anything to do with his illness.

Whether there is any connection between the Russian regime and what happened to Navalny or not, he is planning to return to his home country, according to a BBC report published earlier today.

“It’s puzzling to me why anyone should think otherwise,“ his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh reportedly said.

