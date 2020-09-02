HOSPITAL tests point to Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny having been poisoned with a nerve agent from the Novichok group, according to a German government spokesman.

Steffen Siebert announced on Wednesday that a toxicology test conducted by a German military laboratory on samples taken from the anti-Putin activist had produced evidence of the presence of the Soviet-era chemical nerve agent.

The British authorities identified Novichok as the poison used on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury two years ago.

Siebert said the German authorities would be reporting to the EU and to NATO on the test results.

Navalny fell ill on a flight from back to Moscow from Siberia on August 20. He was taken to a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk in Siberia following an emergency landing, and transferred to Berlin’s Charite hospital two days later following international pressure.

He is still in a medically-induced coma.

Russia has consistently rejected accusations it had anything to do with Navalny’s illness.