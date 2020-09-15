Diving centres enjoy busy season despite health crisis

THIS summer has seen the diving centres of La Herradura and Almuñécar having broken activity records this summer, with a busy season despite Covid-19 and the absence of international tourism.

Rafael Camacho, from the Natura Diving Centre, said “It has been the best year in its history. The summer has been very good. We do three dives in the morning and two in the afternoon and they have all been complete,” he adds, “The efficiency in terms of equipment disinfection and mandatory hand hygiene is the basis for success in these times of Covid-19. Although, if something needs to be highlighted, it has been the behaviour of the people who have dived with us, which has been exemplary.”

Regarding the profile, Camacho, pointed out that this year the demand in the busy season, came from Spanish origin and more specifically, Madrid and Andalucia. “Normally we have a foreign audience of 20 per cent, but this year all the clients have been of national origin. With an age profile in the dives of between 30 and 50 years.”

“We have had entire families who have dived with us,” he says with and points out that he plans to keep the centre open all year.

For his part, Marcos González, from the La Herradura Open Water Diving Centre after a nine-year career in the area, affirms that the national demand and busy season has saved their summer; “Compared to other years, it has been different. All foreign tourism has been changed by Spanish tourism and thanks to the latter, we have survived.”

Also, “the adaptation of all the pertinent measures due to the coronavirus, so that all our facilities, classes and equipment are correct for the circumstances that we currently live in,” he added.

