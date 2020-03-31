Diving masks transformed into respirators





FIREFIGHTERS from the Almuñecar brigade managed to locate 100 diving masks that will be transformed into respirators.

It took them just 24 hours after the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada appealed for diving masks that will help in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

Fire chief Jose Luis Varela praised his colleagues for their hard work but stressed that the response of Almuñecar and La Herradura residents had been even more important.

“Once again they have demonstrated the solidarity that always emerges at difficult times like these and I take my hat off to them,” Varela declared.

“Once the residents called us we went to their homes to collected the diving masks from their homes. Diving is so popular in the area, that the response was outstanding and sometimes one person would give us several maks,” he added.





The masks were first set out at the fire station so that each could be disinfected and they were taken to Granada where they will be adapted and, with the help of a 3D printer, will be transformed into respirators.



