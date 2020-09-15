Disabled boy set for unforgettable experience in adapted mountain climb

THE Perianda Club together with the Torre del Mar Beach Running Club has organised for Sunday, September 20, a mountain climb adapted to La Maroma, the highest peak in the province of Malaga.

The activity, named ‘I Ascensión a La Maroma’ will consist of climbing 2,066 metres in a Joëlette-type unicycle saddle.

The objective of this initiative is to fulfil the dream of Alvaro Molina, a 12-year-old disabled boy from Periana, whose dream is to climb the mountain for the first time and be able to enjoy the views and nature, first-person.

“For us, it is a pleasure to be able to participate in this solidarity initiative. We thank the Perianda Club and the Torre del Mar Beach Running Club for involving us in Álvaro’s dream,” said the vice president, Juan Peñas, of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol and Axarquía who highlighted “Álvaro’s strength and enthusiasm.”

“He is a lover of nature, and those of us who know him know how he likes to work in the garden with his father or to walk with his chair in the fields, so we are happy to be able to help him enjoy the exceptional views that La Maroma offers.” Peñas has also valued “the work and generosity of the eight volunteers who will participate in this feat.”

The chair will be handled by volunteers from the two clubs that will swap over during the route. The Joëlette chair is an adapted chair that can be driven on flat terrain or with little unevenness by two monitors, but this time due to the height, terrain and unevenness, they will need more people.

According to Jose Francisco Rodríguez, president of the Perianda Club, “this time we have designed a route that from the Álcazar de Alcaucín that will take us on a hard ascent to the peak of La Maroma, in such a way that Álvaro and his parents can achieve their dream of enjoying breathtaking views from the top, Sierra Nevada, the coast of Malaga, Sierra de las Nieves, and even Africa.”

The volunteers will be accompanied by Álvaro’s parents, who of course did not want to miss out on this mountain climb adventure and share with their son, whose goal for the future is to design a project for people with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains and landscapes of the Axarquía region.

According to the president of the Torreño club, Rafael Sánchez calculations, this difficult mountain climb has a distance of six kilometres to the summit and another six back. “We calculate that we will be able to do it in three or four hours to be back before nightfall. The relays will be every 10 or 15 minutes, and we are aware that there will be sections in which it is necessary to transport, others to push and in others to take on weight,” Sánchez explained about this route whose difficulty is rated high.

He also stated that “with our collaboration, we want little Álvaro to be able to enjoy an exciting, unique and unforgettable experience, a mountain climb to one of the most recognised peaks in the mountaineering world.”

