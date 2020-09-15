Appeal created to help 4 year old Carlota in race to save her limbs

THE PP of Vélez Málaga has launched an appeal to all residents and the Town Hall itself to financially support the family of little Carlota, a 4-year-old girl, who needs to undergo expensive treatment to save her limbs, which were severely affected as a result of a septic ‘shock’ she suffered in early August.

Spokesman, Francisco Delgado Bonilla, has proposed that the Town Hall offer direct and exceptional help to this family, whose funds may come, for example, from part of the municipal budget that has not been used throughout the year.

“Due to the effects of the pandemic, we have a lot of budgets not spent: fairs, aeroplanes, festivals, the four million in aid to the IBI, and so on. We must take advantage of it to help this family. I conveyed to the councillor that he has the PP at his disposal in this matter because it is not the time to think, it is the time to do things, it is the time to help decisively,” he assured.

At just four years old, Carlota is fighting a great battle. She has been admitted to the Maternal and Child Hospital of Malaga for 40 days, where she arrived in serious condition on August 4, after being diagnosed with sepsis, an infection in the blood caused by a bacteria that paralysed her organs.

She went straight to the ICU and after a week with sedation and artificial respiration, she was able to start breathing on her own. Now, the girl and her parents, residents of Vélez-Málaga, fight against the consequences, the rush to save her limbs. The doctors who treat her at the Maternal Hospital in Malaga have informed her that she suffers damage to her hands and feet, due to ischemia produced by microthrombi, for which they have to be amputated.

“They told us that she would completely lose her right hand and her left foot, her right foot up to the heel and that in principle she would lose her fingers with her left hand,” says Jairo García, the father of the little girl.

Given this, Jairo and Marina, Carlota’s parents sought a second opinion trying to “exhaust all possible resources” and have contacted a private clinic in Valencia, where the famous doctor Pedro Cavadas has given them hope that it is possible to recover three of all four limbs damaged.

“We sent her Carlota’s medical report and she made another one assuring us that she could save both her feet, and that her left hand had to be amputated, but that it could be recovered through reconstruction,” explains the girl’s father in the aforementioned medium. Still, the cost to save her limbs is very high.

For this reason, the minor’s parents have asked for help through social networks and have opened a Facebook page, ‘Ayuda para Carlota‘ to raise funds for the transfer and subsequent intervention in the private clinic in Valencia.

They still do not know what the cost of the operation would be in the private clinic, but the transfer alone could cost them between 4,000 and 6,000 euros, while the stay would cost 200 euros per day in the ward and 600 euros in the ICU.

