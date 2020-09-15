ART and solidarity came together this summer in Carboneras to raise funds for the local Food Bank.

“Foto Carboneras 2020” resulted in the collection of €1,240 euros for the Food Bank managed by the Caritas organisation.

The cash will go towards the purchase of essential products for distribution amongst those most in need.

A local photography group working in collaboration with the local council was behind the initiative, in which more than 40 businesses exhibited on their premises throughout July and August works depicting local scenes and culture and provided for free by 20 photographers.

Residents and visitors were able to buy copies of the photos, the money going to the Carboneras Food Bank fund.

The idea was to combine bringing beautiful images to the streets of the town with the opportunity to raise cash for a worthy cause.

Carboneras Culture and Social Policies councillor Vanesa Fuentes issued a big thank you to the photography group for all their efforts.

She said the initiative had not only given the public the opportunity to “enjoy incredible photographs of our natural and cultural heritage seen from an artistic perspective”, but had also been a “support to local consumption, backing our shopkeepers, bar and restaurant owners and the owners of small businesses, which in those months offered an extra attraction from the tourism point of view.”

