Almanzora Group of Friends helping hand for food bank charity in Spain’s Costa Almeria

DONATIONS: The group has given €100 from the money raised from its 2019 charity quiz to each of the two Albox Caritas branches. CREDIT: Almanzora Group of Friends

NO sooner did they learn that the Caritas charity has been struggling to meet growing demand for the food bank in their area since the start of the coronavirus state of alarm then the Almanzora Group of Friends stepped in to help.

The group has donated €100 from the money raised from its 2019 charity quiz to each of the two Albox Caritas branches.

Group of Friends president Shelagh Copeland and Spanish Liaison Officer Francine Sanchez came out of lockdown to present the cheques.

CREDIT: Almanzora Group of Friends

Shelagh told the Euro Weekly News hopes to be able to do more fundraising once lockdown de-escalation allows.



